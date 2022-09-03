Gastonia shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead and two others injured following a shooting Friday night in Gastonia, according to police.

Officers say they received the call around 9:50 p.m. on North King Street, between West Airline and West Rankin avenues.

An 18-, 19-, and 27-year-old were found wounded outside. The youngest of the three died at the hospital, according to police.

No suspects have been identified yet, and the investigation is still active.

Officers say they believe the shooting is an isolated incident.

