NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Gastonia shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

Officers believe this is an isolated incident.
Officers say they received the call around 9:50 p.m. on North King Street, between West Airline and West Rankin avenues.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead and two others injured following a shooting Friday night in Gastonia, according to police.

Officers say they received the call around 9:50 p.m. on North King Street, between West Airline and West Rankin avenues.

An 18-, 19-, and 27-year-old were found wounded outside. The youngest of the three died at the hospital, according to police.

No suspects have been identified yet, and the investigation is still active.

Officers say they believe the shooting is an isolated incident.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wuanell Hernandez and Christian Tyson
Names of Concord Mills Mall shooting suspects released
Anthony Scott Amey has been charged in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash at the...
Man arrested after deadly hit-and-run at Concord Walmart over parking space dispute
After several decades of service to the Hickory community, the Snack Bar is closing down.
Longtime Hickory restaurant closing after 75 years because of staff shortages
Crash Morrison lost both legs after he was struck by a car while he was standing behind a...
Rowan man loses both legs in traffic accident
John “Junkyard” Jandrew was charged with murder on Friday
Man faces murder charge in case originally thought to have been an overdose

Latest News

Elissia's first product test!
Elissia and Caroline test out the Pindaloo Skill game toy
Cheers to the long weekend!
Kicking off Labor Day Weekend with Two Shots on the Rocks
https://noiterose.com/
Charlotte-based entrepreneur helping you elevate your loungewear with Noite Rose
Officers say they received the call around 9:50 p.m. on North King Street, between West Airline...
Gastonia police investigating shooting on North King Street