Free document shred event scheduled for Kannapolis residents

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - On Saturday, October 15, from 9 a.m. until noon, the Kannapolis Transportation and Environmental Services Department will host a free document shredding event at the Public Works Operation Center, at 1401 Bethpage Road.

This event is for Kannapolis residents only. Document shredding is limited to five file boxes per person, which is the equivalent of two 40-gallon trash bags. No businesses please.

For more information, call Transportation and Environmental Services at 704-920-4444.

