NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

First Alerts issued for most of the holiday weekend

For today, expect a mix of sunshine and clouds with a slight chance for a stray shower.
Rain chances will increase for Sunday into Labor Day as a disturbance begins to move east across the Mid-Mississippi Valley.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Our holiday weekend will start out pleasant but end wet and cooler with storms at times.

  • Today: Hot & humid, a stray shower or storm possible
  • Sunday First Alert: Scattered showers, a few rumbles of thunder
  • Labor Day First Alert: Off-and-on showers, cooler

For today, expect a mix of sunshine and clouds with a slight chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs will warm into the upper 70s in the mountains and upper 80s to near 90 across the piedmont. Clouds will increase tonight and there will be a slight chance for isolated showers otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Rain chances will increase for Sunday into Labor Day as a disturbance begins to move east across the Mid-Mississippi Valley. The best chances for rain on Sunday will be in the afternoon. With the cloud cover and the rain, highs will only climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s. On Labor Day expect periods of showers throughout the day with highs in the lower 80s.

Sunday futurecast
Sunday futurecast(First Alert Weather)

On Tuesday there will be a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 80s. Unsettled weather will continue through Friday with chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms and highs in the lower 80s.

Tropical Update: Tropical Storm Earl and Tropical Storm (Hurricane) Danielle will continue to churn in the Atlantic Ocean and not have an impact on land.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great weekend!

- Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wuanell Hernandez and Christian Tyson
Names of Concord Mills Mall shooting suspects released
Anthony Scott Amey has been charged in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash at the...
Man arrested after deadly hit-and-run at Concord Walmart over parking space dispute
After several decades of service to the Hickory community, the Snack Bar is closing down.
Longtime Hickory restaurant closing after 75 years because of staff shortages
Crash Morrison lost both legs after he was struck by a car while he was standing behind a...
Rowan man loses both legs in traffic accident
John “Junkyard” Jandrew was charged with murder on Friday
Man faces murder charge in case originally thought to have been an overdose

Latest News

First Alert issued for most of Labor Day Weekend
First Alerts issued for most of the holiday weekend
First Alert in place for returning storm chances over Labor Day weekend
First Alert in place for returning storm chances over Labor Day weekend
First Alert in place for returning storm chances over Labor Day weekend
First Alert in place for returning storm chances over Labor Day weekend
We are kicking off Labor Day weekend with nice weather for today with sunshine and lower...
Sunny with more rain over the weekend