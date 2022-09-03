First Alerts issued for most of the holiday weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Our holiday weekend will start out pleasant but end wet and cooler with storms at times.

Today: Hot & humid, a stray shower or storm possible

Sunday First Alert : Scattered showers, a few rumbles of thunder

Labor Day First Alert: Off-and-on showers, cooler

For today, expect a mix of sunshine and clouds with a slight chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs will warm into the upper 70s in the mountains and upper 80s to near 90 across the piedmont. Clouds will increase tonight and there will be a slight chance for isolated showers otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Rain chances will increase for Sunday into Labor Day as a disturbance begins to move east across the Mid-Mississippi Valley. The best chances for rain on Sunday will be in the afternoon. With the cloud cover and the rain, highs will only climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s. On Labor Day expect periods of showers throughout the day with highs in the lower 80s.

Sunday futurecast (First Alert Weather)

On Tuesday there will be a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 80s. Unsettled weather will continue through Friday with chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms and highs in the lower 80s.

Tropical Update: Tropical Storm Earl and Tropical Storm (Hurricane) Danielle will continue to churn in the Atlantic Ocean and not have an impact on land.

- Elissia Wilson

