First Alert issued for second half of Labor Day weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Chances for showers and a few thunderstorms will increase for the second half of our holiday weekend into Labor Day.

Sunday First Alert: Scattered showers, a few rumbles a thunder.

Labor Day First Alert: Off-and-on showers, cooler.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, a few rumbles of thunder.

After gorgeous day sunshine and warm temperatures, we’ll wrap up this evening with mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance for some isolated showers south of Charlotte. Overnight, a few passing showers will be possible across the piedmont; expect lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Rain chances will increase for Sunday into Labor Day as a disturbance begins to move east across the Mid-Mississippi Valley and a warm front lifts northward across the Carolinas.

Futurecast (WBTV First Alert Weather)

The highest chances for rain on Sunday will be in the afternoon. With the cloud cover and the rain, highs will only climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s. On Labor Day expect periods of showers throughout the day with highs in the low to mid 80s.

On Tuesday there will be a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 80s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be partly sunny with chances for scattered showers in the morning and afternoon hours. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday will range from the low to mid-80s.

Tropical Update: Tropical Storm Earl continues to slowly move west/northwest just north of the Leeward Islands and Tropical Storm is nearly stationary in the north-central Atlantic. Neither storm will have an impact on the United States.

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

