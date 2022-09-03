NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Companies report getting overwhelmed with student loan refund requests

Federal student loan service providers say they are being inundated with refund requests.
Federal student loan service providers say they are being inundated with refund requests.(Darren415 via canva)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Student loan service companies are being overwhelmed with refund requests after President Joe Biden’s forgiveness program.

Despite the pandemic pause, many borrowers continued to make student loan payments and are wondering if they can get that money back.

The answer for many is “yes.”

While most of the 42 million people covered by the pause did not make payments, about 9 million kept paying.

It’s not clear how much of the U.S. Department of Education’s $1.6 trillion portfolio of loans would be affected. But many borrowers should be able to get refunds of up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt.

And for Pell grant recipients, the total climbs to 20,000 if they make less than $125,000 a year. The income limit for a married couple is even higher, at a combined total of $250,000 a year.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wuanell Hernandez and Christian Tyson
Names of Concord Mills Mall shooting suspects released
Anthony Scott Amey has been charged in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash at the...
Man arrested after deadly hit-and-run at Concord Walmart over parking space dispute
After several decades of service to the Hickory community, the Snack Bar is closing down.
Longtime Hickory restaurant closing after 75 years because of staff shortages
John “Junkyard” Jandrew was charged with murder on Friday
Man faces murder charge in case originally thought to have been an overdose
Police in Tupelo, Mississippi, have reported the pilot of a plane circling the city has...
Police: Man who reportedly flew plane over Mississippi, made threats faces criminal charges

Latest News

The NASA moon rocket stands on Pad 39B before the Artemis 1 mission to orbit the moon at the...
Fuel leak ruins NASA’s 2nd shot at launching moon rocket
A 51-year-old man was killed after his truck lost control and overturned on I-77.
One killed in crash on I-77 after truck towing trailer loses control, overturns in York County
NASA’s new moon rocket sprang another dangerous fuel leak Saturday, forcing launch controllers...
Artemis launch scrubbed for 2nd time
Police in Tupelo, Mississippi, have reported the pilot of a plane circling the city has...
Police: Man who reportedly flew plane over Mississippi, made threats faces criminal charges