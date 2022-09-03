Charlotte’s gaming community remembers man killed in parking lot hit-and-run

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The man hit and killed during a parking lot argument Thursday night at the Concord Walmart was a person, more than a headline.

Police say the incident began over a parking spot dispute; the man killed was 55-year-old Leon Fortner of Charlotte. He was the owner of ‘Get Some Game,’ a game and hobby store he opened 12 years ago.

WBTV talked to his family friends about his life and impact on the community.

Loved ones said he was a friend, mentor, and someone who supported people from all walks of life.

On Friday, they continued to carry out his passion of people having fun together.

“It really, it really hurt,” Demartrai Adams said.

“It’s still hard for me to believe that somebody would take the actions they did,” Michael Spencer added.

Both were customers and friends of Fortner’s.

The gaming community at ‘Get Some Game’ says their rock is no longer with them.

“It’s going to be so different without Leon here, without his wits and stuff, the world lost a really good soul today,” Spencer said.

“Leon was a really great person, like what happened to him to actually happen, it’s very devastating, he is one of the nicest people I actually ever met,” Adams said.

The men shared a sentiment felt by everyone at Get Some Game.

“The family, the shop, it just means so much to me, the people who come here,” Adams said.

Friendships have been built that have lasted years, more than a decade for some, in the gaming community.

Friends say his impact went beyond gaming.

“For me, Leon was a mentor, I went through a lot of hard times, I’ve gone through a lot of hard times, and he’s always been that ear to listen to me, that little bit of advice to push myself forward, that little nudge I needed sometimes or that laugh I needed to get through the day,” Spencer said.

Friday was a day Leon was looking forward to at the game store.

A pre-release event was scheduled, welcoming gamers to come together.

“Leon was the type of guy who would say, I want you guys to continue, I built this shop, I built this legacy, and he’d want us to continue on, just keep gaming,” Spencer said.

Leon’s family wants people to continue to carry out his goal of bringing joy into the world – and for people to be their true, authentic selves.

