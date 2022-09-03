NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Charlotte’s gaming community remembers man killed in parking lot hit-and-run

Loved ones said he was a friend, mentor, and someone who supported people from all walks of life.
The incident happened on Thursday evening at a Walmart in Concord.
By Lowell Rose
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The man hit and killed during a parking lot argument Thursday night at the Concord Walmart was a person, more than a headline.

Police say the incident began over a parking spot dispute; the man killed was 55-year-old Leon Fortner of Charlotte. He was the owner of ‘Get Some Game,’ a game and hobby store he opened 12 years ago.

WBTV talked to his family friends about his life and impact on the community.

Loved ones said he was a friend, mentor, and someone who supported people from all walks of life.

On Friday, they continued to carry out his passion of people having fun together.

“It really, it really hurt,” Demartrai Adams said.

“It’s still hard for me to believe that somebody would take the actions they did,” Michael Spencer added.

Both were customers and friends of Fortner’s.

The gaming community at ‘Get Some Game’ says their rock is no longer with them.

“It’s going to be so different without Leon here, without his wits and stuff, the world lost a really good soul today,” Spencer said.

“Leon was a really great person, like what happened to him to actually happen, it’s very devastating, he is one of the nicest people I actually ever met,” Adams said.

The men shared a sentiment felt by everyone at Get Some Game.

“The family, the shop, it just means so much to me, the people who come here,” Adams said.

Friendships have been built that have lasted years, more than a decade for some, in the gaming community.

Friends say his impact went beyond gaming.

“For me, Leon was a mentor, I went through a lot of hard times, I’ve gone through a lot of hard times, and he’s always been that ear to listen to me, that little bit of advice to push myself forward, that little nudge I needed sometimes or that laugh I needed to get through the day,” Spencer said.

Friday was a day Leon was looking forward to at the game store.

A pre-release event was scheduled, welcoming gamers to come together.

“Leon was the type of guy who would say, I want you guys to continue, I built this shop, I built this legacy, and he’d want us to continue on, just keep gaming,” Spencer said.

Leon’s family wants people to continue to carry out his goal of bringing joy into the world – and for people to be their true, authentic selves.

Related: Man arrested after deadly hit-and-run at Concord Walmart over parking space dispute

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wuanell Hernandez and Christian Tyson
Names of Concord Mills Mall shooting suspects released
Anthony Scott Amey has been charged in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash at the...
Man arrested after deadly hit-and-run at Concord Walmart over parking space dispute
After several decades of service to the Hickory community, the Snack Bar is closing down.
Longtime Hickory restaurant closing after 75 years because of staff shortages
Crash Morrison lost both legs after he was struck by a car while he was standing behind a...
Rowan man loses both legs in traffic accident
The crash happened on I-85 South near Interstate 485.
1 killed, 1 injured in crash on I-85 near I-485 in northeast Charlotte

Latest News

Man charged in deadly hit-and-run in Concord parking lot
Man charged in deadly hit-and-run in Concord parking lot
Holiday travel underway at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport
Holiday travel underway at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport
John “Junkyard” Jandrew was charged with murder on Friday
Man faces murder charge in case originally thought to have been an overdose
The 1970 Mack truck whose driver went by the CB handle “Rubber Duck” in the 1978 film Convoy...
Jet-Powered Batmobile, Vehicles from Ghost Rider, Animal House and Leatherheads coming to AutoFair