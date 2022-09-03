NC DHHS Flu
Cabarrus County pauses Emergency Rental Assistance Program application period

Staff focusing on submitted applications to determine funding status
Officials believe the amount requested through submitted applications will deplete the remainder of the County’s funding allocation.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - As of September 1, 2022, Cabarrus County Government paused acceptance of new applications for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). Staff will focus on processing more than 1,300 pending applications currently in the cue. Officials believe the amount requested through submitted applications will deplete the remainder of the County’s funding allocation.

Since March 2020, Cabarrus County has submitted nearly $7.5 million in vendor payments on behalf of residents for overdue rent and utilities (electricity, gas, water and sewer, trash removal and energy costs) that are not covered within rent. The County also allocated $3 million to Cooperative Christian Ministry to administer a similar program that follows the same purpose.

The County received federal and state funding for the program as part of various COVID-19 relief programs. To receive funding, applicants must document financial needs related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Once approved, funds are sent directly to the vendor.

In addition to ERAP, Cabarrus County has dedicated more than $35 million to help address Cabarrus County’s most critical needs and help small businesses recover from economic hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

To learn more about the many local government and non-profit resources available to help families in need, visit cabarruscounty.us and click on the Assistance and Benefits card.

