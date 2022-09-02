NC DHHS Flu
Town of Waxhaw police chief retires after more than 15 years of service

Chief Michael Eiss has served in his current role since 2006.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WAXHAW, N.C. (WBTV) - Chief Michael Eiss of the Waxhaw Police Department announced his retirement from the department on Friday afternoon.

Eiss has served in his current role since being promoted in 2006, and will remain in that role until Oct. 1, 2022.

During his tenure, the department has gone from having just eight officers to now 34 officers and administrative staff.

Also during Eiss’ tenure, Waxhaw was named one of the ‘Top Five Safest Cities,’ and one of the safest places to raise a family.

Among his other accomplishments are bringing the D.A.R.E. program to Waxhaw, the Citizens Police Academy, and leading his department through the certification process with the North Carolina League of Municipalities.

“I have put my heart and soul into this town, and I sincerely believe that I made a difference,” Eiss said. “Now it’s time for me to focus on my family, and my parents need me more than ever.”

Following the announcement, the town manager, Jeff Wells, thanked Eiss for his service to the community.

“I want to thank Chief Eiss for his service to the Waxhaw community and for his commitment to keeping Waxhaw as one of the premier communities to work, live and play,” Wells said. “Chief Eiss has given over 27 years of his professional career to local government and public safety. He deserves a well-earned opportunity to focus on his family and enjoy retirement.”

Eiss joined the department in November 2002 as a sergeant.

Plans for an interim police chief will be announced at a later date.

