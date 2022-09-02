NC DHHS Flu
Sunny with more rain over the weekend

Today will be sunny, but expect rain closer to Labor Day.
By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We are kicking off Labor Day weekend with nice weather for today with sunshine and lower humidity. This doesn’t last long as rain chances increase deeper into the holiday weekend.

  • Today: Sunny, hot & mainly dry
  • Isolated storms Saturday
  • First Alert Sunday & Labor Day Monday: Periods of rain & storms

The stretch of nice weather continues today with more sunshine and low rain chances. High temperatures will near 90° for the Charlotte area and upper 70s for the mountains. Overnight lows will drop to the upper 60s.

Isolated storms are expected for Saturday at any point during the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s with partly cloudy skies.

Showers and clouds will move in early Sunday morning with more scattered activity throughout the rest of the day. High temperatures will remain cooler in the low to mid 80s.

Scattered showers will continue into early Monday with storms possible during the afternoon/evening. High temperatures will stick to the low to mid 80s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a good rest of the week!

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

