Overturned tractor-trailer blocks portion of I-85 South in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – An overturned tractor-trailer has blocked a portion of southbound Interstate 85 in Charlotte.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the crash happened on I-85 South near exit 39, which is Statesville Avenue.

Traffic Advisory; MVC with tractor trailer overturned; I-85 South at exit 39; delays in the area; seek an alternate route; use extreme caution around emergency vehicles. pic.twitter.com/uY0WcO12qZ — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) September 2, 2022

Medic confirmed that one person had minor injuries.

Firefighters said there are delays in the area and drivers should seek an alternate route.

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: A serious accident on I-85 S at Statesville Ave has left a tractor trailer overturned. Only one lane is open. Here's that alternate route! pic.twitter.com/AT8bhwsPho — Bekah Birdsall (@WeatherBBird) September 2, 2022

