Overturned tractor-trailer blocks portion of I-85 South in Charlotte

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the crash happened on I-85 South near exit 39, which is Statesville Avenue.
Firefighters said there are delays in the area and drivers should seek an alternate route.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – An overturned tractor-trailer has blocked a portion of southbound Interstate 85 in Charlotte.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the crash happened on I-85 South near exit 39, which is Statesville Avenue.

Medic confirmed that one person had minor injuries.

Firefighters said there are delays in the area and drivers should seek an alternate route.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

