NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

One person killed in hit-and-run at Concord Walmart after dispute over parking space

The incident happened Thursday evening near the corner of Derita Road and Thunder Road.
One person was killed in a hit-and-run in Cabarrus County on Thursday night.
One person was killed in a hit-and-run in Cabarrus County on Thursday night.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed in a hit-and-run incident at a Walmart in Concord, police have confirmed.

The incident happened near the intersection of Thunder Road and Derita Road on Thursday evening, around 6:20 p.m.

Police say the incident began as a dispute over a parking spot.

Officials said that by the time police and medical personnel arrived to the scene, the victim had already died.

Police were able to identify a person of interest and a suspect vehicle, and have located that person and are currently speaking with them.

This incident comes just one day after a credit card theft led to a foot chase and officer-involved shooting inside of Concord Mills mall, less than one mile away from the Walmart on Thunder Road.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.

Related: How safe is Concord Mills for shoppers?

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was injured in an officer-involved shooting Wednesday afternoon at Concord Mills.
Concord Mills reopening Thursday after officer-involved shooting
After several decades of service to the Hickory community, the Snack Bar is closing down.
Longtime Hickory restaurant closing after 75 years because of staff shortages
Wuanell Hernandez and Christian Tyson
Names of Concord Mills Mall shooting suspects released
The state sent this letter to Tutor Time in May.
Charlotte day care teacher fired after caught on camera reprimanding children, parents filing complaints
Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona

Latest News

NCDPI releases academic report following third year of pandemic impact, CMS showing signs of recovery
Mount Holly neighbors fighting plans to turn local church into funeral home and crematory
The family of Dalton Lewis is continuing their push for someone to be charged in his death.
Family of man killed in shooting involving bondsmen pushing for arrests months after shooting
Day Star Baptist Church sits on Smith Road in Mount Holly.
Mount Holly neighbors fighting plans to turn church into funeral home and crematory