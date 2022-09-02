One person killed in hit-and-run at Concord Walmart after dispute over parking space

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed in a hit-and-run incident at a Walmart in Concord, police have confirmed.

The incident happened near the intersection of Thunder Road and Derita Road on Thursday evening, around 6:20 p.m.

Police say the incident began as a dispute over a parking spot.

Officials said that by the time police and medical personnel arrived to the scene, the victim had already died.

Police were able to identify a person of interest and a suspect vehicle, and have located that person and are currently speaking with them.

This incident comes just one day after a credit card theft led to a foot chase and officer-involved shooting inside of Concord Mills mall, less than one mile away from the Walmart on Thunder Road.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.

