One person killed in hit-and-run at Concord Walmart after dispute over parking space
The incident happened Thursday evening near the corner of Derita Road and Thunder Road.
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed in a hit-and-run incident at a Walmart in Concord, police have confirmed.
The incident happened near the intersection of Thunder Road and Derita Road on Thursday evening, around 6:20 p.m.
Police say the incident began as a dispute over a parking spot.
Officials said that by the time police and medical personnel arrived to the scene, the victim had already died.
Police were able to identify a person of interest and a suspect vehicle, and have located that person and are currently speaking with them.
This incident comes just one day after a credit card theft led to a foot chase and officer-involved shooting inside of Concord Mills mall, less than one mile away from the Walmart on Thunder Road.
This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.
Related: How safe is Concord Mills for shoppers?
Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.