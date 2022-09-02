NC DHHS Flu
More monkeypox cases confirmed in Stanly and Caldwell County

Both counties offer vaccine assistance and resources amid the new monkeypox cases.
Stanly and Cardwell County offer vaccine assistance and resources amid the new cases.
Stanly and Cardwell County offer vaccine assistance and resources amid the new cases.(Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP, File)
By Cheri Pruitt
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Stanly County Health Department was informed of its first confirmed case of monkeypox in Stanly County.

The individual is currently in isolation at home. The Stanly County Health Department is working to identify close contacts to the individual while protecting the individual’s privacy.

The North Carolina Department of Health reported the first case of monkeypox in North Carolina in June. As of today, there have been 346 confirmed cases in North Carolina.

“The threat to Stanly County from monkeypox is extremely low, but we still encourage all residents to know the symptoms and be aware of the risk factors,” says David Jenkins, Stanly County Health and Human Services Director.

Another first-time monkeypox case in Caldwell County was confirmed by Caldwell County Public Health.

“Our communicable disease team has been preparing to address monkeypox in our community for several months,” said Anna Martin, Caldwell County Public Health Director. “They have a plan in place for testing and are working to obtain vaccines to be administered here in Caldwell County.”

Individuals who feel that they have been exposed to monkeypox or they feel they are eligible for the vaccine, please call Stanly County Health Department at 704-982-9171 for screening and scheduling. For more information on the vaccine, please visit https://www.ncdhhs.gov/divisions/public-health/monkeypox.

Though there are no vaccine shipments in Caldwell County, it is available in Buncombe, Forsyth, Mecklenburg, and other more populated counties.

Anyone with rashes or lesions, please contact the Caldwell County Health Department at 828-426- 8400 or their health care provider to be tested.

