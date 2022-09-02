NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Man arrested after deadly hit-and-run at Concord Walmart over parking space dispute

The incident happened Thursday evening near the corner of Derita Road and Thunder Road.
The incident happened near the intersection of Thunder Road and Derita Road on Thursday around 6:20 p.m.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Police said they have arrested a suspect in connection with a deadly hit-and-run collision at a Walmart in Concord.

The incident happened near the intersection of Thunder Road and Derita Road on Thursday around 6:20 p.m.

Authorities say it began as a dispute over a parking spot.

According to officials, by the time police and medical personnel arrived, the victim had already died. He was identified as 55-year-old Leon Phillip Fortner, of Charlotte.

Police were able to identify a person of interest and a suspect vehicle, and located the man and his vehicle at Callender Lane NW, according to law enforcement.

The suspect, Anthony Scott Amey, was arrested and charged with felony hit and run, authorities said. He was taken before a Cabarrus County Magistrate and received a $50,000 secured bond pending a first appearance in Cabarrus County District Court on Friday.

This deadly encounter comes just one day after a credit card theft led to a foot chase and officer-involved shooting inside of Concord Mills mall, less than one mile away from the Walmart on Thunder Road.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.

Related: How safe is Concord Mills for shoppers?

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After several decades of service to the Hickory community, the Snack Bar is closing down.
Longtime Hickory restaurant closing after 75 years because of staff shortages
Wuanell Hernandez and Christian Tyson
Names of Concord Mills Mall shooting suspects released
One person was injured in an officer-involved shooting Wednesday afternoon at Concord Mills.
Concord Mills reopening Thursday after officer-involved shooting
Jacksonville police investigated an incident at Northside High School on Thursday.
Student killed, another injured in stabbing at N.C. high school
A heavy police and fire presence along Centennial Circle in the Carolina Forest area after a...
Carolina Forest Elementary teacher, 2 children found dead after shooting in home, officials say

Latest News

The crash happened on I-85 South near Interstate 485.
1 killed, 1 injured in crash on I-85 near I-485 in northeast Charlotte
The crash happened on I-85 South near Interstate 485.
1 killed, 1 injured in crash on I-85 near I-485 in northeast Charlotte
Runners set to hit the pavement for Charlotte’s Around the Crown 10K
Man arrested after deadly hit-and-run at Concord Walmart over parking space dispute
A heavy police and fire presence along Centennial Circle in the Carolina Forest area after a...
Carolina Forest Elementary teacher, 2 children found dead after shooting in home, officials say