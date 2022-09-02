Man arrested after deadly hit-and-run at Concord Walmart over parking space dispute

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Police said they have arrested a suspect in connection with a deadly hit-and-run collision at a Walmart in Concord.

The incident happened near the intersection of Thunder Road and Derita Road on Thursday around 6:20 p.m.

Authorities say it began as a dispute over a parking spot.

According to officials, by the time police and medical personnel arrived, the victim had already died. He was identified as 55-year-old Leon Phillip Fortner, of Charlotte.

Police were able to identify a person of interest and a suspect vehicle, and located the man and his vehicle at Callender Lane NW, according to law enforcement.

The suspect, Anthony Scott Amey, was arrested and charged with felony hit and run, authorities said. He was taken before a Cabarrus County Magistrate and received a $50,000 secured bond pending a first appearance in Cabarrus County District Court on Friday.

This deadly encounter comes just one day after a credit card theft led to a foot chase and officer-involved shooting inside of Concord Mills mall, less than one mile away from the Walmart on Thunder Road.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.

