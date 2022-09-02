NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Last group of beagles taken from troubled breeding facility

WWSB-TV -Rescued beagle pups feel grass, sun for the first time
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUMBERLAND, Va. (AP) — The Humane Society of the United States says it has removed the last group of beagles from a troubled breeding facility in Virginia.

The facility in Cumberland planned to sell the dogs to animal testing labs. But it was cited by federal officials for violating the Animal Welfare Act.

The Humane Society says it took away the remaining 312 dogs on Thursday. Nearly 4,000 were removed. They’re being taken to shelters and other rescue sites that are finding them homes.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals initially investigated the facility.

PETA found dogs to be living in crowded and stressful conditions.

A federal judge approved a plan to remove them in July. Envigo RMS owns the facility and plans to close it.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After several decades of service to the Hickory community, the Snack Bar is closing down.
Longtime Hickory restaurant closing after 75 years because of staff shortages
Wuanell Hernandez and Christian Tyson
Names of Concord Mills Mall shooting suspects released
One person was injured in an officer-involved shooting Wednesday afternoon at Concord Mills.
Concord Mills reopening Thursday after officer-involved shooting
Anthony Scott Amey has been charged in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash at the...
Man arrested after deadly hit-and-run at Concord Walmart over parking space dispute
Jacksonville police investigated an incident at Northside High School on Thursday.
Student killed, another injured in stabbing at N.C. high school

Latest News

Former White House counsel Pat Cipollone, right, arrives at the U.S. District Court in...
Trump White House lawyer arrives for Jan. 6 grand jury
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at an America First Policy Institute agenda summit...
Empty folders marked classified among items found in FBI search of Trump home
A surge in fighting on Ukraine's southern front is fueling speculation that the long-awaited...
Biden seeks $47 billion for Ukraine, COVID-19, monkeypox, disasters
The NASA moon rocket stands on Pad 39B before the Artemis 1 mission to orbit the moon at the...
NASA aims for Saturday launch of new moon rocket after fixes
A sign advertises jobs in this file photo. U.S. employers slowed hiring in August, adding...
Slower US job gain in August could aid Fed’s inflation fight