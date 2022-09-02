First Alert for returning storm chances over Labor Day weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’s plenty of sunshine back in the forecast today with afternoon readings climbing back close to 90 degrees. The humidity level will inch up but remain tolerable and there’s no rain in the forecast.

Lots of sunshine and hot again today

Storm chances low today and Saturday

First Alert: Weekend rain risk rises

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Lots of sunshine back in the forecast today for #CLT with afternoon readings pushing 90° once again. The humidity level around the @wbtv_news area will remain tolerable and rain chance will stay very low. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/awDAJJxllZ — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) September 2, 2022

After a dry and pleasant evening, temperatures will drop to the upper 60s tonight under partly cloudy skies.

The humidity level will crank up over the Labor Day weekend, adding fuel for isolated thunderstorms (30% chance) starting Saturday afternoon. Still, I expect most neighborhoods will remain rain-free. Highs Saturday will top out in the seasonal mid to upper 80s.

A First Alert has been issued for Sunday and Monday, as rain chances continue to rise.

As we move deeper into the holiday weekend, there will be more clouds around and the risk for showers and thunderstorms will increase for Sunday, perhaps right from the start of the day.

FIRST ALERT: @wbtv_news FUTURECAST indicates much greater rain coverage as we move deeper into Sunday & the trend will continue Labor Day as well. #CLT #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/ft8e32osX7 — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) September 2, 2022

Highs Sunday will back down to the low to middle 80s and hold there on Monday, though the humidity level will be at tropical levels. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will linger into Labor Day as well, so outdoor plans may have to be adjusted on the back end of the holiday weekend.

Hope you have a great holiday weekend!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.