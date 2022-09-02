NC DHHS Flu
First Alert for returning storm chances over Labor Day weekend

By Al Conklin
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’s plenty of sunshine back in the forecast today with afternoon readings climbing back close to 90 degrees. The humidity level will inch up but remain tolerable and there’s no rain in the forecast.

  • Lots of sunshine and hot again today
  • Storm chances low today and Saturday
  • First Alert: Weekend rain risk rises

After a dry and pleasant evening, temperatures will drop to the upper 60s tonight under partly cloudy skies.

The humidity level will crank up over the Labor Day weekend, adding fuel for isolated thunderstorms (30% chance) starting Saturday afternoon. Still, I expect most neighborhoods will remain rain-free. Highs Saturday will top out in the seasonal mid to upper 80s.

A First Alert has been issued for Sunday and Monday, as rain chances continue to rise.

As we move deeper into the holiday weekend, there will be more clouds around and the risk for showers and thunderstorms will increase for Sunday, perhaps right from the start of the day.

Highs Sunday will back down to the low to middle 80s and hold there on Monday, though the humidity level will be at tropical levels. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will linger into Labor Day as well, so outdoor plans may have to be adjusted on the back end of the holiday weekend.

Hope you have a great holiday weekend!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

