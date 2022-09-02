Family of man killed in shooting involving bondsmen pushing for arrests months after shooting

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Three months after Dalton Lewis was shot and killed, his family is continuing their push their answers.

They told WBTV they want arrests to be made.

“I want answers and I want someone to pay for what they did,” said Lynn Spargo, Lewis’ mother.

According to Gastonia police, the shooting happened June 3 outside a home on Diane 29 Theater Road at approximately 6:41 a.m. Investigators say a bondsman shot Lewis. The 24-year-old later died at the hospital.

“It’s pitch dark out here and they just jumped out, bang, bang, bang,” said aunt Kim White.

She says she was in another vehicle in the driveway when multiple bondsmen jumped out a vehicle and started shooting at a vehicle Lewis was sitting inside. White and Spargo maintain Lewis did nothing wrong.

“When do you roll up in somebody’s yard and start shooting?” White asked.

This week, Spargo also picked up her son’s medical documents. She says the 800-plus pages describe what happened during the shooting.

“They murdered him, and the papers prove it... 864 pages, tells me how many organs he had left because they blowed him away over $10,000 bond. They should be locked up, every one of them,” she said.

Five bondsmen responded to the home, although it remains unclear how many fired at Lewis.

Family members say they were there because Lewis missed a court date. His family says the charges were related to larceny.

According to police, bondsmen in North Carolina do not operate under law enforcement and are treated as civilians in investigations.

“Something needs to be done. It’s been three months, we’re grieving and we’re going through stuff too, and they’re living their happily lives with their family and we’re struggling,” said Amanda Fortenberry.

WBTV reached out to the bail bonds company for comment. As of Thursday night, our call has not been returned.

Gastonia Police Department says they’ve completed their criminal investigation and evidence has been turned over to the district attorney’s office. It will be up to the district attorney to determine if any charges should be filed.

“They need to pay for what they did to my kid. There was no sense in that,” Spargo said.

