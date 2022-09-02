NC DHHS Flu
Charlotte native and NBA superstar Steph Curry presented with key to city

He was presented with the key during a special City Council meeting.
One day after a special graduation ceremony and jersey retirement at Davidson College, NBA superstar Stephen Curry was given a key to the city.
By Luke Tucker
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - NBA superstar and Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry has had quite the summer.

His summer kicked off with the capturing of a fourth NBA title when his Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics in six games in the NBA Finals.

Then, just this week alone, he was given a special graduation ceremony at Davidson College after earning his undergraduate degree. Following the graduation ceremony, he had his jersey number, No. 30, retired at the school.

And on Thursday, the Charlotte City Council called a special meeting to present him with a key to the city.

Surrounded by Mayor Vi Lyles and city councilmembers, he expressed his gratitude for the city, and hinted that if he were given the choice to play anywhere but Golden State, he’d choose Charlotte.

Curry grew up in the Queen City while his father starred for the Charlotte Hornets, and graduated from Charlotte Christian before moving on to Davidson, and then eventually the NBA.

No player has ever recorded more three-pointers in the NBA than the two-time MVP, as he currently stands as the only player ever with more than 3,000 made threes.

While it’s unlikely that he suits up for the Hornets anytime soon, it is clear that the admiration between Charlotte and one of its favorite sons goes both ways.

