Charlotte DOT employee charged in death of motorcyclist last month

An 81-year-old was killed when a pickup truck and motorcycle collided on Freedom Drive on Aug. 9.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are on scene near a fatal crash Tuesday morning.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are on scene near a fatal crash Tuesday morning.(Sky3/WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte Department of Transportation (CDOT) employee who was involved in a deadly crash last month is now facing charges, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) says.

The incident happened in the 2300 block of Freedom Drive, near West Morehead Street, on Aug. 9 shortly before noon.

Once at the scene, police located a Honda motorcycle and a Ford pickup. The Ford pickup belonged to CDOT was driven by a CDOT employee.

According to CMPD, both vehicles were traveling east on Freedom Drive when the motorcycle merged left in front of the pickup truck, which lead to the truck striking the rear of the motorcycle.

The motorcycle operator, identified as 81-year-old Patrick Carlos Ramia, fell off of the motorcycle and was struck again by the truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Morris Vanba Massalay, 68, was driving the CDOT pickup.

Massalay is being charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle and failure to reduce speed to avoid a collision.

At the time of the accident, police said neither speed nor impairment were factors for either driver.

CMPD says the investigation into the incident remains active and ongoing.

