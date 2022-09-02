Search continues for suspect, stolen car after kidnapped baby found safe in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect who kidnapped a baby while stealing a car Friday morning.

Deputies said the suspect stole a car with a baby inside at the QuikTrip on Grove Road in Greenville. The 8-month-old baby girl was later found on the east side of Greenville County after the suspect dropped the baby off with someone.

Sheriff Hobart Lewis said a father and his baby went to the QuikTrip gas station just before 4 a.m. The man parked in front of the glass doors of the building and left the car running with the baby inside before going in.

While the dad was inside, the sheriff said a suspect jumped into the car and took off heading south on White Horse Road with the baby.

Scene where deputies say baby was kidnapped. (WHNS)

“I am so thankful that this young child was safely recovered and for the community member who called this information in right away,” said Sheriff Hobart Lewis. “Additionally, I’d like to give praise to our deputies and search and rescue team who worked alongside investigators to establish a swift response and dissemination of information to issue the Amber Alert, which undoubtedly played a role in the recovery of this precious baby girl.”

The suspect and the stolen car have not yet been found. The stolen car is a 2013 black Nissan Altima with a #1 Auto Sales paper tag, according to deputies.

This is also the second incident in Greenville County this week where an unattended vehicle was stolen with a baby inside.

“Please, I can not reiterate enough, please think twice about leaving your children in vehicles that are unattended,” the sheriff said. “We have seen what can happen on two occasions this week, and while fortunately, these two incidents ended with the recovery of both children, we can’t always assume that to be the case. So parents and caregivers please keep your children with you.”

