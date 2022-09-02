NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Search continues for suspect, stolen car after kidnapped baby found safe in Greenville

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect who kidnapped a baby while stealing a car Friday morning.

Deputies said the suspect stole a car with a baby inside at the QuikTrip on Grove Road in Greenville. The 8-month-old baby girl was later found on the east side of Greenville County after the suspect dropped the baby off with someone.

Sheriff Hobart Lewis said a father and his baby went to the QuikTrip gas station just before 4 a.m. The man parked in front of the glass doors of the building and left the car running with the baby inside before going in.

While the dad was inside, the sheriff said a suspect jumped into the car and took off heading south on White Horse Road with the baby.

Scene where deputies say baby was kidnapped.
Scene where deputies say baby was kidnapped.(WHNS)

“I am so thankful that this young child was safely recovered and for the community member who called this information in right away,” said Sheriff Hobart Lewis. “Additionally, I’d like to give praise to our deputies and search and rescue team who worked alongside investigators to establish a swift response and dissemination of information to issue the Amber Alert, which undoubtedly played a role in the recovery of this precious baby girl.”

The suspect and the stolen car have not yet been found. The stolen car is a 2013 black Nissan Altima with a #1 Auto Sales paper tag, according to deputies.

This is also the second incident in Greenville County this week where an unattended vehicle was stolen with a baby inside.

“Please, I can not reiterate enough, please think twice about leaving your children in vehicles that are unattended,” the sheriff said. “We have seen what can happen on two occasions this week, and while fortunately, these two incidents ended with the recovery of both children, we can’t always assume that to be the case. So parents and caregivers please keep your children with you.”

MORE NEWS: Deputies searching for runaway teen last seen near Panorama Court

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After several decades of service to the Hickory community, the Snack Bar is closing down.
Longtime Hickory restaurant closing after 75 years because of staff shortages
Wuanell Hernandez and Christian Tyson
Names of Concord Mills Mall shooting suspects released
One person was injured in an officer-involved shooting Wednesday afternoon at Concord Mills.
Concord Mills reopening Thursday after officer-involved shooting
Jacksonville police investigated an incident at Northside High School on Thursday.
Student killed, another injured in stabbing at N.C. high school
Anthony Scott Amey has been charged in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash at the...
Man arrested after deadly hit-and-run at Concord Walmart over parking space dispute

Latest News

An overturned tractor-trailer is blocking part of I-85 South in Charlotte.
Overturned tractor-trailer blocks portion of I-85 South in Charlotte
Overturned tractor-trailer blocks portion of I-85 South in Charlotte
Runners will take to the streets on Sunday, Sept. 4, for the 2022 Around the Crown 10K.
Runners set to hit the pavement for Charlotte’s Around the Crown 10K
The crash happened on I-85 South near Interstate 485.
1 killed, 1 injured in crash on I-85 near I-485 in northeast Charlotte