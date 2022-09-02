$388,927 Cash 5 jackpot overjoys Charlotte woman

RALEIGH, N.C. (NC LOTTERY) - Jackpot winner Heather Malo was all emotions Saturday after her $1 Cash 5 ticket was a $388,927 win.

“It was definitely an exciting morning,” Malo said.

She arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday to claim her price of $276,177 after required state and federal tax withholdings. Malo is currently deciding how to use the winnings.

Malo bought her Quick Ticket for last Friday’s drawing on the lottery’s website. Cash 5 is one of four lottery games in North Carolina where players can buy their tickets through a retail location or Online Pay, either through the lottery’s website or on the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.

