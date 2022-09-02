1 killed, 1 injured in crash on I-85 near I-485 in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The southbound lanes of Interstate 85 in northeast Charlotte were closed for roughly three hours following a deadly overnight crash.

That multi-vehicle crash happened late Thursday night on I-85 South near Interstate 485. One car had flipped over and sustained heavy damage.

Medic confirmed one person was killed and another person suffered minor injuries.

Crews from multiple agencies including Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, Concord firefighters, Charlotte Fire and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol were on the scene investigating.

The southbound lanes are back open as of 4:30 a.m. Friday.

