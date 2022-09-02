NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

1 killed, 1 injured in crash on I-85 near I-485 in northeast Charlotte

The southbound lanes are back open as of 4:30 a.m. Friday.
The southbound lanes are back open as of 4:30 a.m. Friday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 4:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The southbound lanes of Interstate 85 in northeast Charlotte were closed for roughly three hours following a deadly overnight crash.

That multi-vehicle crash happened late Thursday night on I-85 South near Interstate 485. One car had flipped over and sustained heavy damage.

Medic confirmed one person was killed and another person suffered minor injuries.

Crews from multiple agencies including Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, Concord firefighters, Charlotte Fire and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol were on the scene investigating.

The southbound lanes are back open as of 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After several decades of service to the Hickory community, the Snack Bar is closing down.
Longtime Hickory restaurant closing after 75 years because of staff shortages
Wuanell Hernandez and Christian Tyson
Names of Concord Mills Mall shooting suspects released
One person was injured in an officer-involved shooting Wednesday afternoon at Concord Mills.
Concord Mills reopening Thursday after officer-involved shooting
Jacksonville police investigated an incident at Northside High School on Thursday.
Student killed, another injured in stabbing at N.C. high school
A heavy police and fire presence along Centennial Circle in the Carolina Forest area after a...
Carolina Forest Elementary teacher, 2 children found dead after shooting in home, officials say

Latest News

The crash happened on I-85 South near Interstate 485.
1 killed, 1 injured in crash on I-85 near I-485 in northeast Charlotte
Authorities were called to the I-485 inner loop near Rocky River Road following a crash.
I-485 inner loop near Rocky River Road in east Charlotte reopens after crash
Crash shuts down I-485 inner loop near Rocky River Road in east Charlotte
Two people were injured in a crash on North Graham Street in north Charlotte.
Part of N. Graham St. in north Charlotte closed after crash involving utility pole