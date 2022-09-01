Two men arrested for Chester murder of man found in yard

LAKE WYLIE, S.C. (WBTV) - The Chester County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men in connection to the murder of a man back in May.

Marquiez Thompson and Montrell Graham were arrested by duties on Aug. 29 for the murder of Donald Miller, aka JJ, on May 31.

Miller was found dead on Wylie Street just before 7 a.m. in a yard with gunshot wounds.

Graham and Thompson were identified as the suspects.

Graham was charged on July 16 with misprison of a felony in relation to the investigation, and obstruction of justice. He has been out on bond since.

Thompson is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Thompson currently resides in the Moss Justice Center on charges of domestic violence and possession with intent to distribute schedule I-III drugs. Graham currently resides in the Chester County Detention Center.

