NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Two men arrested for Chester murder of man found in yard

The suspects identified as Marquiez Thompson and Montrell Graham were arrested Monday.
Marquiez Thompson and Montrell Graham
Marquiez Thompson and Montrell Graham(Chester County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE WYLIE, S.C. (WBTV) - The Chester County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men in connection to the murder of a man back in May.

Marquiez Thompson and Montrell Graham were arrested by duties on Aug. 29 for the murder of Donald Miller, aka JJ, on May 31.

Miller was found dead on Wylie Street just before 7 a.m. in a yard with gunshot wounds.

Graham and Thompson were identified as the suspects.

Graham was charged on July 16 with misprison of a felony in relation to the investigation, and obstruction of justice. He has been out on bond since.

Thompson is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Thompson currently resides in the Moss Justice Center on charges of domestic violence and possession with intent to distribute schedule I-III drugs. Graham currently resides in the Chester County Detention Center.

Also Read: S.C. school district pays $2M to settle lawsuit after child with autism attacked on school bus, attorney says

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was injured in an officer-involved shooting Wednesday afternoon at Concord Mills.
Concord Mills reopening Thursday after officer-involved shooting
After several decades of service to the Hickory community, the Snack Bar is closing down.
Longtime Hickory restaurant closing after 75 years because of staff shortages
The state sent this letter to Tutor Time in May.
Charlotte day care teacher fired after caught on camera reprimanding children, parents filing complaints
Wuanell Hernandez and Christian Tyson
Names of Concord Mills Mall shooting suspects released
Earnhardt Jr., will race in the CARS Tour event on Wednesday night at 7:30.
Dale Earnhardt, Jr., to race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on Wednesday night

Latest News

CMS releases first transportation times
CMS releases first transportation times
A heavy police and fire presence along Centennial Circle in the Carolina Forest area after a...
Carolina Forest Elementary teacher, 2 children found dead after shooting in home, officials say
The NCDPI released its annual report revealing performance of schools across the state during...
NCDPI releases academic report following third year of pandemic impact, CMS showing signs of recovery
Janine Evans, left, and Jason Walser, right, will be honored, along the West End Pride group.
Livingstone’s West End Classic Saturday to honor three with the Fannie T. Butler Award