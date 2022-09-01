Two injured in shooting near uptown Charlotte hookah lounge

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Two people were seriously injured in a shooting that happened near an uptown Charlotte hookah lounge early Thursday morning.

The shooting happened in the area of Fire House Bar & Lounge, which is off West Carson Boulevard and between South Mint and South Church streets.

Medic confirmed that two victims were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

In the early morning hours, the area was largely blocked off. A WBTV crew saw crime scene techs taking pictures and collecting evidence around the hookah bar.

There was no immediate information about possible suspects or arrests.

