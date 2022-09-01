NC DHHS Flu
Two injured in shooting near uptown Charlotte hookah lounge

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 5:18 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Two people were seriously injured in a shooting that happened near an uptown Charlotte hookah lounge early Thursday morning.

The shooting happened in the area of Fire House Bar & Lounge, which is off West Carson Boulevard and between South Mint and South Church streets.

In the early morning hours, the area was largely blocked off. A WBTV crew saw crime scene techs taking pictures and collecting evidence around the hookah bar.

There was no immediate information about possible suspects or arrests.

Check back with WBTV for more information as it comes in.

