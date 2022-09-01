NC DHHS Flu
Sunny skies continue in the forecast

By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Another comfortable and quiet day in the forecast with lower humidity, no rain chances, and plenty of sun.

  • Today: Hot, dry & sunny
  • Stray storm Friday; Spotty storms Saturday
  • First Alert Sunday & Labor Day Monday: Periods of rain & storms

Today will feature sunny skies and dry weather across the region with high temperatures near 90° for the Charlotte metro area and 80° for the mountains. Overnight lows will fall to the mid 60s once again.

Friday will see partly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the low 90s once again. A stray shower or storm will be possible at any point during the afternoon and evening, but the chance remains low.

Spotty storms can be expected for Saturday during the afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s with a mix of sun and clouds.

For the rest of Labor Day weekend, the weather is looking more unsettled starting with a round of showers moving in very late Saturday into Sunday. Expect scattered showers, storms, and clouds for Sunday and Monday. High temperatures will linger in the mid 80s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a good rest of the week!

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

