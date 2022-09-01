Salisbury’s Lee Street Theatre snags 13 Metrolina Theatre Association award nominations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury’s Lee Street Theatre has been nominated for 13 MTA Awards, according to a press release.

“We are so thankful for the Metrolina Theatre Association and its work in the region and congratulate all of the theatre companies that have done amazing work this past year,” said Lee Street Theatre Executive Director Rod Oden.

In the Musical Category Outstanding Supporting Actor-Male Chris Barcroft (Mushnik) - Little Shop of Horrors - Lee Street theatre Matthew Donahue (Orin Scrivello and others) - Little Shop of Horrors - Lee Street theatre

Outstanding Direction Rod Oden - Little Shop of Horrors - Lee Street theatre

Outstanding Set Design Rod Oden - Little Shop of Horrors - Lee Street theatre

Outstanding Lighting Design Kelly Sandoval - Little Shop of Horrors - Lee Street theatre

Outstanding Choreography Simmon Moray and Allison Proba - Little Shop of Horrors - Lee Street theatre

In the Non Musical Category Outstanding Production And Then There Were None - Lee Street theatre

Outstanding Lead Actor-Male Rod Oden (Wargrave) - And Then There Were None - Lee Street theatre

Outstanding Set Design David Carmichael and Rod Oden - And Then There Were None - Lee Street theatre

Outstanding Costume Design Eva Rosko - And Then There Were None - Lee Street theatre

Outstanding Lighting Design Caleb S. Garner - And Then There Were None - Lee Street theatre

Outstanding Sound Design Rod Oden - And Then There Were None - Lee Street theatre

MTA Exceptional Awards William E. Rackley Award Rod Oden

