Rowan man loses both legs in traffic accident

Crash Morrison was injured on Monday night while on the job
Crash Morrison lost both legs after he was struck by a car while he was standing behind a...
Crash Morrison lost both legs after he was struck by a car while he was standing behind a garbage truck.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Family and friends are rallying around a Rowan County man who lost both legs after he was struck by a car while standing behind his work truck. Crash Morrison was on a garbage collection route on Long Ferry Road.

“Crash Morrison is an unbelievably sweet and hardworking man,” wrote Morrison’s cousin Christa Groves. “He’s the first to work and the last to leave.”

Morrison was injured on the job Monday. He is an employee in Morrison’s Garbage Service. According to his family and the Highway Patrol, Morrison was unloading a garbage truck when a driver who had fallen asleep at the wheel struck him with her Cadillac.

Morrison, 55, was airlifted to Atrium Wake Forest Baptist Health Center in Winston-Salem where he was in intensive care until Thursday, according to Groves.

“Our uncle owns the garbage business, and Crash is a relative and friend,” Groves said. “His parents are no longer with us, and he has two teenage sons with disabilities. Due to their disabilities, one son cannot work and depends heavily on the adults in his life. Not only will Crash struggle to take care of himself as he navigates his own disability but helping with his sons will also be an additional obstacle.”

The family has organized a GoFundMe page to try to raise enough money to help Crash with medical and any future expenses. They say his home will need to be made handicapped accessible.

“Eventually, we would like to see him be fitted for prosthetics and be able to attend physical therapy. He will also need everyday help and care around the house,” Groves said. “Crash has a long road ahead of him, but being the sweet man he is, he is in good spirits.”

Groves said the family has set a goal of $20,000 for the fundraiser, but in truth, she hopes they will exceed that. The GoFundMe can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

