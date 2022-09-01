Officer arrested for providing drugs to inmates

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Caroline Nicole Lyon, age 29 of Statesville, was arrested Wednesday for using her position as a correctional officer to provide drugs to inmates according to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Department. Lyon allegedly supplied suboxone and synthetic marijuana or K12, a prison value of $300,000.

Officials say this was an extended investigation by the North Carolina Department of Corrections and Alexander County Sheriff’s Office Detectives.

Lyon was charged with one account of felony providing drugs to inmates and placed under a $10,000 secure bond. Her first appearance will be on Sept. 12 in Alexander County District Court.

The investigation continues currently.

Related: 3 officers hospitalized for suspected secondary drug exposure after arresting man on narcotics, police say

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.