NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Officer arrested for providing drugs to inmates

Lyon allegedly supplied suboxone and synthetic marijuana or K12, a prison value of $300,000.
Lyon allegedly supplied suboxone and synthetic marijuana or K12, a prison value of $300,000.
Lyon allegedly supplied suboxone and synthetic marijuana or K12, a prison value of $300,000.(North Carolina Department of Corrections)
By Cheri Pruitt and WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Caroline Nicole Lyon, age 29 of Statesville, was arrested Wednesday for using her position as a correctional officer to provide drugs to inmates according to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Department. Lyon allegedly supplied suboxone and synthetic marijuana or K12, a prison value of $300,000.

Officials say this was an extended investigation by the North Carolina Department of Corrections and Alexander County Sheriff’s Office Detectives.

Lyon was charged with one account of felony providing drugs to inmates and placed under a $10,000 secure bond. Her first appearance will be on Sept. 12 in Alexander County District Court.

The investigation continues currently.

Related: 3 officers hospitalized for suspected secondary drug exposure after arresting man on narcotics, police say

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was injured in an officer-involved shooting Wednesday afternoon at Concord Mills.
Concord Mills reopening Thursday after officer-involved shooting
After several decades of service to the Hickory community, the Snack Bar is closing down.
Longtime Hickory restaurant closing after 75 years because of staff shortages
The state sent this letter to Tutor Time in May.
Charlotte day care teacher fired after caught on camera reprimanding children, parents filing complaints
Earnhardt Jr., will race in the CARS Tour event on Wednesday night at 7:30.
Dale Earnhardt, Jr., to race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on Wednesday night
Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona

Latest News

Wuanell Hernandez and Christian Tyson
Names of Concord Mills Mall shooting suspects released
Surveillance video from November 2018 shows a student hitting another one who is said to have...
S.C. school district pays $2M to settle lawsuit after child with autism attacked on school bus, attorney says
Kyle Benkendorf, Joe Guza and Joshua Wood captured honors at event held in Atlanta
Three Rowan-Cabarrus Community College students win awards at National SkillsUSA competition
One person was injured in an officer-involved shooting Wednesday afternoon at Concord Mills.
Concord Mills reopening Thursday after officer-involved shooting