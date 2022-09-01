Names of Concord Mills Mall shooting suspects released

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Concord Police has identified two of the three suspects from Wednesday’s officer-involved shooting at Concord Mills Mall.

Wuanell Hernandez, 21, of Charlotte, and Christian Tyson, 21, of Kannapolis, were charged with obtaining property by false pretenses.

Police say they originally received a call that three men stole credits card from someone inside the mall. When officers arrived, they said they located the suspects outside and chased them back inside Concord Mills.

[PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Concord Mills reopening Thursday after officer-involved shooting]

The suspects ran into a construction area inside the mall and one of the men began firing shots at officers, law enforcement said. After multiple commands to drop the weapon, two officers fired back and struck one of the suspects.

That person was taken to Atrium Main and is in critical condition, police said.

Hernandez and Tyson were arrested outside of the mall.

The shooting led to the mall closing down Wednesday. It reopened the next day.

