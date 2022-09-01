NC DHHS Flu
High temperatures, comfortable humidity level for Thursday; First Alert for weekend rain risk

After a pleasant evening, temperatures will drop to the middle 60s tonight under clear skies.
By Al Conklin
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’s plenty of sunshine back in the forecast today with afternoon readings climbing back close to 90 degrees. The humidity level will remain low, so it should feel pretty good outdoors, despite the warmer-than-average start to September.

  • Lots of sunshine and hot again today
  • Humidity level remains comfortable
  • First Alert: Weekend rain risk

The humidity level will inch back up a little bit on Friday and then hold high over the Labor Day weekend, adding fuel for isolated thunderstorms (30% chance) starting Saturday afternoon.

A First Alert has been issued for Sunday and Monday, as rain chances appear to be inching up. As we move deeper into the holiday weekend, there will be more clouds around and the risk for showers is increasing for Sunday.

Highs Saturday will be in the mid to upper 80s before backing down to the low to middle 80s on Sunday and Monday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will likely linger into Labor Day as well, so outdoor plans may have to be adjusted depending on how the forecast unfolds.

Hope you have a great day!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

