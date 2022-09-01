NC DHHS Flu
Harrisburg Fire Department receives new rating after inspection

The department's ISO rating improved from a 4 to a 2 following an inspection.
The department's ISO rating improved from a 4 to a 2 following an inspection.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HARRISBURG, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters, homeowners, and business owners in Harrisburg got some good news from state officials; the fire department’s Insurance Services Office, or ISO, rating improved from a 4 to a 2.

The Harrisburg Fire Department is inspected by officials with the Department of Insurance Office of State Fire Marshal (OSFM), on a regular basis as part of the North Carolina Response Rating System (NCRRS).

Among other things, the routine inspections look for proper staffing levels, sufficient equipment, proper maintenance of equipment, communications capabilities, and availability of a water source.

The NCRRS rating system ranges from one (highest) to 10 (not recognized as a certified fire department by the state), with most rural departments falling into the 9S category. While lower ratings do not necessarily indicate poor service, a higher rating does suggest that a department is overall better equipped to respond to fires in its district. Higher ratings can also significantly lower homeowners insurance rates in that fire district.

After a routine inspection, The Harrisburg Fire Department received a new ISO rating of 2 effective on December 1, 2022. Their previous ISO rating was a 4.

“I’d like to congratulate Chief Dunn for the department’s performance and for the hard work of all the department members,” said Commissioner Causey. “The citizens in the Town of these districts should rest easy knowing they have a fine group of firefighters protecting them and their property in case of an emergency.”

“Thank you to the support of Harrisburg Town Council and the Harrisburg Town Manager’s Office for the investments in the Harrisburg Fire Department that provided the necessary support to achieve this goal.  We are now one of 88 in the State of North Carolina and 1,673 countrywide to achieve an ISO rating of 2.  Fire Administration Staff and Harrisburg Firefighters worked diligently over the past few years to achieve this goal for our community.  The Town, Community, and Firefighters should be proud of this achievement, and we look forward to always improving,” said Harrisburg Fire Chief Dunn.

