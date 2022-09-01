Driver who caused crash that killed 5 in Belmont pleads guilty, sentenced to 20 years

BELMONT, N.C. (WBTV) - A man charged in a Belmont crash that killed five people on I-485 in 2020, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Dakeia Charles, 26, pleaded guilty to five counts of second-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, speeding, reckless driving, driving while impaired and failure to comply with a license restriction.

Charles was sentenced to 250-324 months in prison by a Superior Court Judge.

Previous Coverage: Driver charged with murder in crash that killed five people along I-485

The crash took place in July 2020 on I-485 near W.T. Harris Boulevard. Four of the five people killed were family members, including a 7-year-old and 12-year-old girl.

Charles was driving recklessly at high speeds of more than 100 miles per hour and weaving in and out of traffic. At some point, he sideswiped a box truck that was driving in the plane beside him, and his vehicle became wedged under the box’s axle.

Due to this, the driver of the box truck lost control and crossed over the median into oncoming traffic. The truck began to spin and the rear of the truck went up and over another vehicle, killing 58-year-old Mark Barlaan, who was riding in the backseat of that vehicle.

This caused 34-year-old Matthew Obester, who was driving an SUV, to attempt to avoid the collision but crashed into the spinning box truck. He, his wife, Andrea, 39, and the two young daughters were killed.

Charles was injured and his blood alcohol content was 0.07. Due to a previous DWI in ano

