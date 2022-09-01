Crash shuts down I-485 inner loop near Rocky River Road in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A portion of the Interstate 485 inner loop in east Charlotte is closed early Thursday morning following some type of crash, authorities said.

The incident is at I-485 near Rocky River Road. Troopers with the N.C. State Highway Patrol confirmed it was some kind of crash but couldn’t provide details.

Medic confirmed that one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

An alternate route is to take the University City Boulevard exit from I-485, take Back Creek Church Road, and then take Rocky River Road all the way back to I-485.

Transportation officials expect the roadway to reopen by 7 a.m.

