Circle K offers 40-cent discount in special event Thursday

The gas station is offering a 40-cent discount from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at participating locations...
The gas station is offering a 40-cent discount from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at participating locations with Circle-K branded fuel.(WITN)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Many Circle K gas stations across the country are cutting fuel prices for drivers during a special three-hour event starting Thursday afternoon.

The gas station is offering a 40-cent discount from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at participating locations with Circle-K branded fuel. More than 3,600 pump locations offer the gas included in the promotion.

According to the company, there is no limit on the number of gallons that can be purchased.

“It’s been a challenging summer for travel, so we want to thank our customers for their loyalty by offering them additional savings ahead of the busy holiday weekend, ending the summer on a high note,” Nathan Woodland, head of North America Category Fuels at Circle K, said in a press release.

The company said the price on the pump will reflect the discounted price during that time.

Any customer in line for gas before 7 p.m. will receive the 40 cents off discount.

