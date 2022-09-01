NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Bigfoot sighting reported at South Carolina state park

The lighthouse at Hunting Island State Park near Beaufort.
The lighthouse at Hunting Island State Park near Beaufort.
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - One of the most recent Bigfoot sighting claims comes from the South Carolina Lowcountry.

Three visitors to Hunting Island State Park reported seeing an animal, 5 to 6 feet tall and walking upright, retreat into the brush from the road as they were leaving the lighthouse around noon on Aug. 3.

The trio was unable to take a picture but did report the sighting to park staff and the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization.

When asked if the animal was possibly a deer or bobcat, the visitors responded, “No.”

While what exactly these three visitors saw in the state park will remain a mystery, it begs the question – do you believe?

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was injured in an officer-involved shooting Wednesday afternoon at Concord Mills.
Concord Mills reopening Thursday after officer-involved shooting
After several decades of service to the Hickory community, the Snack Bar is closing down.
Longtime Hickory restaurant closing after 75 years because of staff shortages
Wuanell Hernandez and Christian Tyson
Names of Concord Mills Mall shooting suspects released
The state sent this letter to Tutor Time in May.
Charlotte day care teacher fired after caught on camera reprimanding children, parents filing complaints
Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona

Latest News

NCDPI releases academic report following third year of pandemic impact, CMS showing signs of recovery
Mount Holly neighbors fighting plans to turn local church into funeral home and crematory
One day after a special graduation ceremony and jersey retirement at Davidson College, NBA...
Charlotte native and NBA superstar Steph Curry presented with key to city
Crash Morrison lost both legs after he was struck by a car while he was standing behind a...
Rowan man loses both legs in traffic accident
Cast members from the recent production of "The Play That Goes Wrong."
Salisbury’s Lee Street Theatre snags 13 Metrolina Theatre Association award nominations