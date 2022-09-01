NC DHHS Flu
Amber Alert canceled; 9-year-old Indiana girl found safe

A missing 9-year-old girl from Indianapolis has been found safe, and the Amber Alert for her...
A missing 9-year-old girl from Indianapolis has been found safe, and the Amber Alert for her was canceled, officials said.(NCMEC)
By Jazlynn Bebout and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WPTA/Gray News) - Officials said an Amber Alert for a 9-year-old girl had been canceled Thursday after she was found safe in Indianapolis.

Police issued the alert earlier in the day for Delilah Jennings. They believed she was with her mother, 32-year-old Monica Burdine.

Officers at the scene of an apartment complex said to WRTV that the child and the mother had been located. No other details were immediately available.

Anyone with additional information can call the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at 317-327-6540.

