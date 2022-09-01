NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

15 years later: App State upsetting Michigan creates lifetime memories on, off the field

The Sept. 1, 2007, game against Michigan became one of the biggest upsets in college football history.
The Sept. 1, 2007, game against Michigan became one of the biggest upsets in college football history.
By Brian Stephenson
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - In just a couple of days, the App State Mountaineers will kick off their football season against UNC.

But ask any App State fan and they’ll tell you there is no bigger game than the one played 15 years ago Thursday.

The Sept. 1, 2007, game against Michigan became one of the biggest upsets in college football history.

However, for the players on the field, like Gastonia’s Julian Rauch who kicked the game-winning field goal, and for the fans who made the long trip, like WBTV’s David Whisenant and his son Kyle, it was more than just a game.

As QC Life’s Brian Stephenson found out, it was about creating memories that will last a lifetime.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was injured in an officer-involved shooting Wednesday afternoon at Concord Mills.
Concord Mills reopening Thursday after officer-involved shooting
After several decades of service to the Hickory community, the Snack Bar is closing down.
Longtime Hickory restaurant closing after 75 years because of staff shortages
The state sent this letter to Tutor Time in May.
Charlotte day care teacher fired after caught on camera reprimanding children, parents filing complaints
Earnhardt Jr., will race in the CARS Tour event on Wednesday night at 7:30.
Dale Earnhardt, Jr., to race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on Wednesday night
Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona