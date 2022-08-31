NC DHHS Flu
Video released from Chesterfield County bus incident that injured 8 students

The video shows the bus turn to its left before tipping over and landing on its right side.
The bus was carrying 24 students from New Heights Middle School and Jefferson Elementary School.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Nearly two weeks after a bus tipped over on its side while traveling down a dirt road in South Carolina, video has been released from inside the bus.

The incident happened on Friday, Aug. 19 on McCaskill Road near Angelus Road in Chesterfield County.

In the video, the driver can be seen traveling down the road before the bus appears to turn to its left before tipping over, prompting a loud crashing sound and screams from those on board.

After tipping, the bus landed on its right side.

The video also shows students, who appeared to have been without seatbelts, crashing into the windows on the right side of the tipped-over bus.

Students can then be seen exiting the bus through its emergency exits while the driver appeared to search for her phone to call for help.

Officials later confirmed that 24 students were on the bus at the time of the incident, and that eight were taken to the hospital. All eight were released the following day, school officials said.

The students on the bus attended New Heights Middle School and Jefferson Elementary School.

Last week, the South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed that the driver was cited for driving too fast during the incident.

