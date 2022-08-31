Sunny skies Wednesday afternoon after stormy weather

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a stormy day yesterday, today will be much quieter featuring plenty of sunshine and drier air across the region. High temperatures will near 90 degrees with overnight lows falling to the mid-60s.

Thursday and Friday will have a similar setup with lower humidity, little to no rain, and mainly sunny skies. High temperatures will remain in the upper 80s to low 90s.

GOOD & BAD NEWS!



1. It stays hot the next few days with high temps near 90.



2. Low humidity!



The trade off we get only sometimes in the summer.

Going into Labor Day weekend, expect isolated storm chances for Saturday afternoon with showers possible in the overnight hours into Sunday.

Sunday and Monday will then feature a chance for storms both days. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s with higher humidity back into the forecast.

Happy hump day!

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

