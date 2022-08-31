NC DHHS Flu
Sunny skies Wednesday afternoon after stormy weather

Today will be much quieter featuring plenty of sunshine and drier air across the region.
After a stormy day yesterday, today will be much quieter featuring plenty of sunshine and drier air across the region. High temperatures will near 90° with over
By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a stormy day yesterday, today will be much quieter featuring plenty of sunshine and drier air across the region. High temperatures will near 90 degrees with overnight lows falling to the mid-60s.

Thursday and Friday will have a similar setup with lower humidity, little to no rain, and mainly sunny skies. High temperatures will remain in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Going into Labor Day weekend, expect isolated storm chances for Saturday afternoon with showers possible in the overnight hours into Sunday.

Sunday and Monday will then feature a chance for storms both days. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s with higher humidity back into the forecast.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Happy hump day!

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

