Rowan Co. man says he was held at gunpoint and his truck was set on fire

Deputies say the incident happened in the 4000 block of Highway 601 on Monday morning.
Deputies say the incident happened in the 4000 block of Highway 601 on Monday morning.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man told deputies that he was held at gunpoint by two men with a sawed-off shotgun, and that the men set his truck on fire.

The incident was reported to the Rowan Sheriff’s Office. The victims says it happened just after 1:00 a.m. on Monday at a residence on Highway 601.

The man told deputies that he was sitting on his porch looking at his pond when two men attacked him. He says the men pointed a sawed-off shotgun at him and demanded his money and phone. He said he had neither, so the men “threw him around,” according to the report.

As the men started to leave, they told the victim not to move. The man told deputies he waited for about thirty seconds, then got up and noticed that his truck was on fire. The 2000 Chevrolet Silverado was damaged, according to deputies.

The man said he ran to the truck and retrieved the sound system. Firefighters from the Franklin Fire Department arrived to put out the fire.

Investigators say the man was not able to provide a description of the suspects, but he did say they were both wearing bandanas.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rowan Sheriff’s Office at 704-216-8700, or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

