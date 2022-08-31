NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Public’s assistance requested in identifying suspect that injured 4-year-old in southeast Charlotte shooting

The suspect shot into a building on Wallace Road on Aug. 29.
Officials are requesting the public's help in identifying a suspect that injured a 4-year-old...
Officials are requesting the public's help in identifying a suspect that injured a 4-year-old in a shooting.(Crime Stoppers)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) are requesting the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a shooting on Monday.

According to CMPD, the shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. Monday in the 7100 block of Wallace Road, near Parkwood Apartments, in southeast Charlotte.

Authorities say the shooter entered the parking lot around 6:44 p.m. and began shooting into a building.

Police responded at 6:48 p.m. for an assault with a deadly weapon call and found a 4-year-old victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to an area hospital and underwent surgery.

Following the shooting, the suspect fled the scene in a silver vehicle, making a left-hand turn onto Wallace Road going toward Monroe Road.

Additional photos of the suspect's vehicle.
Additional photos of the suspect's vehicle.(Crime Stoppers)

The suspect is believed to be a Black male.

The vehicle is described as being extremely weathered with extensive sun damage to the hood and trunk. It also has a sunroof, but does not have a license plate. The driver’s side door and fender has damage, as does the back passenger side door.

Anyone who recognizes this vehicle or has information on its whereabouts or the whereabouts of the suspect is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or by visiting their website.

Related: 4-year-old child seriously injured after being shot in east Charlotte

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stillwell says she recorded the livestream on Tuesday, August 23rd.
Parents file reports with police, state agency after watching livestream inside Charlotte day care center
Police announced that Concord Mills had closed Wednesday afternoon following an...
Concord Mills mall closed after one of 3 suspects shot by officers
The state sent this letter to Tutor Time in May.
Charlotte day care teacher fired after caught on camera reprimanding children, parents filing complaints
A deadly multi-vehicle crash on the Interstate 485 outer loop in south Charlotte snarled...
Lanes reopen after deadly crash on I-485 inner loop in south Charlotte
Earnhardt Jr., will race in the CARS Tour event on Wednesday night at 7:30.
Dale Earnhardt, Jr., to race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on Wednesday night

Latest News

Authorities have arrested Vangereil Miller in Texas after he allegedly killed two people in...
Man accused of murdering two people in Chester, S.C. arrested in Texas
Longtime Hickory restaurant closing due to staff shortage
School districts across the state will examine district-wide student academic performance on...
CMS Board member, Interim Superintendent weigh in on upcoming release of 2021-2022 end-of-year test scores
After several decades of service to the Hickory community, the Snack Bar is closing down.
Longtime Hickory restaurant closing after 75 years because of staff shortages