Public’s assistance requested in identifying suspect that injured 4-year-old in southeast Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) are requesting the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a shooting on Monday.

According to CMPD, the shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. Monday in the 7100 block of Wallace Road, near Parkwood Apartments, in southeast Charlotte.

Authorities say the shooter entered the parking lot around 6:44 p.m. and began shooting into a building.

Police responded at 6:48 p.m. for an assault with a deadly weapon call and found a 4-year-old victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to an area hospital and underwent surgery.

Following the shooting, the suspect fled the scene in a silver vehicle, making a left-hand turn onto Wallace Road going toward Monroe Road.

The suspect is believed to be a Black male.

The vehicle is described as being extremely weathered with extensive sun damage to the hood and trunk. It also has a sunroof, but does not have a license plate. The driver’s side door and fender has damage, as does the back passenger side door.

Anyone who recognizes this vehicle or has information on its whereabouts or the whereabouts of the suspect is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or by visiting their website.

