NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Program teaching Rock Hill students workforce skills awarded $25K grant

One of the projects the program does is pack meals that students in need can take home.
Through the operations and distribution program, students learn how warehouses run and operate.
By Lileana Pearson and WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - One Rock Hill school program is $25,000 richer thanks to a State Farm grant helping prepare high school students to join the workforce.

The Applied Technology Center at Northwest High School in Rock Hill, S.C. gives students the opportunity to learn skills the workforce currently needs.

Through the operations and distribution program, students learn how warehouses run and operate.

One of the projects the program does is pack meals that students in need can take home.

It costs hundreds of thousands of dollars to run so the program organizer joined 4,000 other applicants to compete for a grant.

After being narrowed down, the Rock Hill Education Foundation became one of a few to earn the $25,000 grant. Teacher Troy Massey says he’s thrilled his students can continue learning these important skills.

“For me, it’s just an awesome feeling to see that my students are able to come in and really work good and have these skills to where they can be able to go into the workforce and just be able to start right off the bat,” Massey said.

On average, students pack around 5,000 meals at a time for their classmates to take home.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stillwell says she recorded the livestream on Tuesday, August 23rd.
Parents file reports with police, state agency after watching livestream inside Charlotte day care center
A deadly multi-vehicle crash on the Interstate 485 outer loop in south Charlotte snarled...
Lanes reopen after deadly crash on I-485 inner loop in south Charlotte
The state sent this letter to Tutor Time in May.
Charlotte day care teacher fired after caught on camera reprimanding children, parents filing complaints
Earnhardt Jr., will race in the CARS Tour event on Wednesday night at 7:30.
Dale Earnhardt, Jr., to race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on Wednesday night
Dutchman Creek Middle School Incident
14-year-old student arrested after pulling gun during fight

Latest News

An officer-involved shooting has closed Concord Mills mall Wednesday afternoon, police said.
Concord Mills mall closed following officer-involved shooting, police say
No Place to Call Home
Program teaching Rock Hill students workforce skills awarded $25K grant
Deputies say the incident happened in the 4000 block of Highway 601 on Monday morning.
Rowan Co. man says he was held at gunpoint and his truck was set on fire