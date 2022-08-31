NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Police conduct homicide investigation at Salisbury strip mall

Police at the scene couldn’t say anything about the investigation, only that it was a homicide.
Police at the scene couldn’t say anything about the investigation, only that it was a homicide.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 5:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) – A 56-year-old man was killed in a homicide at a strip mall in Salisbury, according to police.

That crime scene was in the 2100 block of Statesville Boulevard at a fish arcade. A WBTV crew saw investigators collecting evidence in the parking lot of the strip mall.

Several officers were seen going in and out of businesses in that area, including the fish arcade and the pizza place next door.

Police at the scene couldn’t say anything about the investigation, only that it was a homicide.

The fish arcade at this location has been the scene of criminal activity before. In October 2018, three men robbed the arcade. The business was shut down at least twice by the Rowan Sheriff’s Office, including in 2019.

Related: More than 100 video games seized as Rowan Sheriff serves warrants

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stillwell says she recorded the livestream on Tuesday, August 23rd.
Parents file reports with police, state agency after watching livestream inside Charlotte day care center
A deadly multi-vehicle crash on the Interstate 485 outer loop in south Charlotte snarled...
Lanes reopen after deadly crash on I-485 inner loop in south Charlotte
Earnhardt Jr., will race in the CARS Tour event on Wednesday night at 7:30.
Dale Earnhardt, Jr., to race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on Wednesday night
The state sent this letter to Tutor Time in May.
Charlotte day care teacher fired after caught on camera reprimanding children, parents filing complaints
South Pointe High School
Student and mother arrested at South Pointe High School after gun, marijuana found in backpack

Latest News

More than a decade after leaving Davidson College for the NBA, Stephen Curry's No. 30 jersey...
Davidson College retiring NBA champ Stephen Curry’s No. 30 jersey
Two people were injured in a crash on North Graham Street in north Charlotte.
Part of N. Graham St. in north Charlotte closed after crash involving utility pole
Crews are working to remove downed power lines following a crash on Eastway Drive.
Crash brings down power lines, blocking part of Eastway Drive in east Charlotte
Crash brings down power lines, blocking part of Eastway Drive in east Charlotte