Police conduct homicide investigation at Salisbury strip mall

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) – A 56-year-old man was killed in a homicide at a strip mall in Salisbury, according to police.

That crime scene was in the 2100 block of Statesville Boulevard at a fish arcade. A WBTV crew saw investigators collecting evidence in the parking lot of the strip mall.

Several officers were seen going in and out of businesses in that area, including the fish arcade and the pizza place next door.

Police at the scene couldn’t say anything about the investigation, only that it was a homicide.

The fish arcade at this location has been the scene of criminal activity before. In October 2018, three men robbed the arcade. The business was shut down at least twice by the Rowan Sheriff’s Office, including in 2019.

