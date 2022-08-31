NC DHHS Flu
Piedmont Players to present The Lion King, Jr.

Sari Lewin, Isaiah M. Walker, Isaac Welch, CJ Benjamin, & Kara Holt
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 7:06 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Piedmont Players in Salisbury will be presenting The Lion King, Jr., beginning on September 16 at The Norvell Theater.

The Lion King, Jr., is based on the 1994 Disney animated feature film of the same name. The Lion King is the story of Simba, an adventurous and energetic lion cub who is next in line to be king of the Pride Lands, a thriving and beautiful region in the African savanna. When Simba’s father Mufasa is killed by his uncle Scar, though, Simba is led to believe that his father’s death is his fault, and he is encouraged to run away forever. Scar seizes power and with his already unstable mind deteriorating, the Pride Lands experiences a darkness and desolation from which only Simba can save the animals of the kingdom.

Featuring classic songs from the film such as “Circle of Life,” “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King,” “Hakuna Matata,” and “Can You Feel the Love Tonight,” The Lion King is a story and a spectacle about identity, family, and responsibility that is enjoyed worldwide by people of all ages.

Piedmont Players Theatre’s cast includes: CJ Benjamin as Simba, Kara Holt as Nala, Sari Lewin as Rafiki, Isaac Welch as Zazu, Isaiah M. Walker as Mufasa, Mary-Ellen A. Rakin as Scar, Finley Driggers as Timon, Aidan Melton as Pumbaa, Kimora Cooper as Shenzi, Asher Pethel as Banzai, Jackson Walters as Ed, Keira Coley as Sarabi, Zana Smyre-Rouse as Sarafina, and Kayla Graham, Jada Neely, Shiloh Ricks, Londyn Williams, Vida S. Mejia, Ariyana Walker, Trinity C. McCormick, Keianna Holliday, Thierry Agnant, Jamel Freeman, Teague Rowland, Thomas Freeman, Amira Priester, Daleiah Waters, Annagail Murray, June Tilley, Z’Laya Stockton as ensemble.

Shows will be presented beginning Friday, September 16 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, September 17 at 7:30 p.m., Sunday, September 18 at 2:30 p.m., Friday, September 23 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, September 24 at 7:30 p.m., Sunday, September 25 at 2:30 p.m., Friday, September 30 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, October 01 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, October 02 at 2:30 p.m.

Doors open 30 minutes prior to each performance.

The Norvell Theater is located at 135 E. Fisher St. in Salisbury. Tickets are $16 for adults; $14 for seniors/students/military. Tickets are available at www.piedmontplayers.com or by calling 704-633-5471.

Bill and Shari Graham are the presenting sponsors.

