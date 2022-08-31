Part of N. Graham St. in north Charlotte closed after crash involving utility pole

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A crash involving a utility pole in north Charlotte has closed a part of North Graham Street in both directions, first responders said.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, lines are down in the area of Graham Street and Sylvania Avenue.

According to Medic, two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

A WBTV crew on the scene saw an overturned car that came to rest against a fence.

Firefighters said motorists should expect significant delays in the area and seek an alternate route.

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: A serious accident has blocked parts of N. Graham St @ Sylvania Avenue in both directions. Avoid the area! Here's that alternate route if you're headed inbound to uptown. pic.twitter.com/Ep1Quqfwgp — Bekah Birdsall (@WeatherBBird) August 31, 2022

