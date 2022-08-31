NC DHHS Flu
Part of N. Graham St. in north Charlotte closed after crash involving utility pole

Firefighters said motorists should expect significant delays in the area and seek an alternate route.
According to the Charlotte Fire Department, lines are down in the area of Graham Street and Sylvania Avenue.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 5:17 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A crash involving a utility pole in north Charlotte has closed a part of North Graham Street in both directions, first responders said.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, lines are down in the area of Graham Street and Sylvania Avenue.

According to Medic, two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

A WBTV crew on the scene saw an overturned car that came to rest against a fence.

Firefighters said motorists should expect significant delays in the area and seek an alternate route.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

