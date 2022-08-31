NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Man killed, another injured in southwest Charlotte shooting

Rose Ridge Place Homicide
Rose Ridge Place Homicide(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and another is injured in a shooting Tuesday night, Medic says.

According to CMPD, the homicide took place at Rose Ridge Place in southwest Charlotte just before 8 p.m.

When officers arrived, two men were found suffering from gunshot wounds. One was pronounced dead at the scene and another was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.

More details will be released when available.

Related: Suspect arrested for murder of man near Northlake Mall in June

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stillwell says she recorded the livestream on Tuesday, August 23rd.
Parents file reports with police, state agency after watching livestream inside Charlotte day care center
Two people have been charged after allegedly squatting in a Mooresville mansion that's listed...
Couple claiming allegiance to ‘Moorish Nation’ arrested after squatting in NASCAR driver’s multi-million dollar mansion, authorities say
South Pointe High School
Student and mother arrested at South Pointe High School after gun, marijuana found in backpack
A deadly multi-vehicle crash on the Interstate 485 outer loop in south Charlotte snarled...
Lanes reopen after deadly crash on I-485 inner loop in south Charlotte
Palisades High School was made possible thanks to the 2017 bond and will relieve overcrowding...
CMS opens two new schools, three replacement schools for thousands of students

Latest News

Military members, vets impacted by credit mistakes
Military members, vets impacted by credit mistakes
Opponents of a total ban on abortion gather in the lobby of the South Carolina Statehouse on...
South Carolina House approves abortion ban with exceptions
CMS officials say the first pick-up on the first day of school Monday was at 5:05 am and the...
“Improvement:” Some CMS parents say bus delays are not as bad this week compared to start of last school year
The state sent this letter to Tutor Time in May.
Charlotte day care teacher fired after caught on camera reprimanding children, parents filing complaints