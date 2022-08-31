Man killed, another injured in southwest Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and another is injured in a shooting Tuesday night, Medic says.

According to CMPD, the homicide took place at Rose Ridge Place in southwest Charlotte just before 8 p.m.

When officers arrived, two men were found suffering from gunshot wounds. One was pronounced dead at the scene and another was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.

More details will be released when available.

