Nice drop in humidity for the midweek

The humidity level will inch back up a little bit on Friday and then hold high over the Labor Day weekend.
The humidity level will inch back up a little bit on Friday and then hold high over the Labor Day weekend.
By Al Conklin
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 7:07 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Behind last night’s stormy front, the humidity level will slide downward, but afternoon readings will remain above normal, close to 90 degrees both today and Thursday under mostly sunny skies. But for sure, it will feel more comfortable outdoors over the next couple of days.

  • Nice drop in the humidity midweek
  • Lots of sunshine, little chance for rain
  • Holiday weekend: Rain chances inch up

After a pleasant evening, temperatures will drop back to the lower 60s for most neighborhoods under clear skies.

The humidity level will inch back up a little bit on Friday and then hold high over the Labor Day weekend, adding fuel for isolated thunderstorms (30% chance) starting Saturday afternoon. There will be more clouds around, but fortunately, it isn’t looking like a washout.

We’re keeping an eye on the tropics, where it has been incredibly quiet of late. In fact, there’s not been a named storm in the Atlantic basin since Tropical Storms Colin skirted the Carolina coast back in early July, 59 days ago.

There are several systems being tracked in the basin now, with one in the middle Atlantic showing signs that it could become a tropical depression or storm in the coming days, though most model guidance suggests it will remain offshore of the U.S. east coast.

Hope you have a great hump day!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

