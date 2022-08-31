Nice drop in humidity for the midweek

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Behind last night’s stormy front, the humidity level will slide downward, but afternoon readings will remain above normal, close to 90 degrees both today and Thursday under mostly sunny skies. But for sure, it will feel more comfortable outdoors over the next couple of days.

Nice drop in the humidity midweek

Lots of sunshine, little chance for rain

Holiday weekend: Rain chances inch up

A little patchy fog & a few leftover clouds around #CLT this morning, but the trend will be for a lot of sunshine across the @wbtv_news area today. Still hot - upper 80s to near 90° today - but with lower humdity! #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/ydDUp7YTYD — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) August 31, 2022

After a pleasant evening, temperatures will drop back to the lower 60s for most neighborhoods under clear skies.

The humidity level will inch back up a little bit on Friday and then hold high over the Labor Day weekend, adding fuel for isolated thunderstorms (30% chance) starting Saturday afternoon. There will be more clouds around, but fortunately, it isn’t looking like a washout.

The break in the humidity around #CLT & the @WBTV_News area over the next few days will not linger into the holiday weekend. With more humidity in place, there'll be a better chance for scattered showers & t-storms, though a washout seems unlikely right now #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/tOiFOIAamy — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) August 31, 2022

We’re keeping an eye on the tropics, where it has been incredibly quiet of late. In fact, there’s not been a named storm in the Atlantic basin since Tropical Storms Colin skirted the Carolina coast back in early July, 59 days ago.

There are several systems being tracked in the basin now, with one in the middle Atlantic showing signs that it could become a tropical depression or storm in the coming days, though most model guidance suggests it will remain offshore of the U.S. east coast.

Hope you have a great hump day!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

