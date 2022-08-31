New information released on hit-and-run that killed a Cabarrus Co. toddler

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Highway Patrol is asking for help identifying the person who killed a 2-year-old in a hit-and-run crash in Cabarrus County.

The collision happened Aug. 12, on NC-73 (Davidson Highway), at the intersection of Fitzgerald Street Northwest, near the Moss Creek community in Concord.

The car was traveling east when it hit the 2-year-old on the roadway and left the scene. Authorities said the vehicle is a sedan, or possibly a 2020-2022 Toyota Corolla with damage to the hood.

The Highway Patrol Office continues to accept any information or answer questions regarding the collision.

Related: Highway Patrol still searching for suspect in hit-and-run that killed a Cabarrus Co. toddler

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.