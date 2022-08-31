NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

New information released on hit-and-run that killed a Cabarrus Co. toddler

Officials say the car is a sedan, or possibly a 2020-2022 Toyota Corolla.
The car was traveling east when it hit the two-year-old on the roadway, and then left the scene...
The car was traveling east when it hit the two-year-old on the roadway, and then left the scene in a Sedan, or possibly a 2020-2022 Toyota Corolla with damage to the hood, according to officials.(North Carolina State Highway Patrol)
By Cheri Pruitt and WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Highway Patrol is asking for help identifying the person who killed a 2-year-old in a hit-and-run crash in Cabarrus County.

The collision happened Aug. 12, on NC-73 (Davidson Highway), at the intersection of Fitzgerald Street Northwest, near the Moss Creek community in Concord.

The car was traveling east when it hit the 2-year-old on the roadway and left the scene. Authorities said the vehicle is a sedan, or possibly a 2020-2022 Toyota Corolla with damage to the hood.

The Highway Patrol Office continues to accept any information or answer questions regarding the collision.

Related: Highway Patrol still searching for suspect in hit-and-run that killed a Cabarrus Co. toddler

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stillwell says she recorded the livestream on Tuesday, August 23rd.
Parents file reports with police, state agency after watching livestream inside Charlotte day care center
A deadly multi-vehicle crash on the Interstate 485 outer loop in south Charlotte snarled...
Lanes reopen after deadly crash on I-485 inner loop in south Charlotte
The state sent this letter to Tutor Time in May.
Charlotte day care teacher fired after caught on camera reprimanding children, parents filing complaints
Earnhardt Jr., will race in the CARS Tour event on Wednesday night at 7:30.
Dale Earnhardt, Jr., to race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on Wednesday night
Dutchman Creek Middle School Incident
14-year-old student arrested after pulling gun during fight

Latest News

Deputies say the incident happened in the 4000 block of Highway 601 on Monday morning.
Rowan Co. man says he was held at gunpoint and his truck was set on fire
Sari Lewin, Isaiah M. Walker, Isaac Welch, CJ Benjamin, & Kara Holt
Piedmont Players to present The Lion King, Jr.
More than a decade after leaving Davidson College for the NBA, Stephen Curry's No. 30 jersey...
Davidson College retiring NBA champ Stephen Curry’s No. 30 jersey
Two people were injured in a crash on North Graham Street in north Charlotte.
Part of N. Graham St. in north Charlotte closed after crash involving utility pole