Man arrested, facing murder charges of father, 4-month-old son in Monroe

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three months after a father and his 4-month-old son were shot and killed at a home in Monroe, an arrest has been made.

According to the Monroe Police Department, an “extremely extensive investigation” of the double homicide led to the arrest of 21-year-old Tahjii Katrell Salves Bennett.

Bennett is being charged with the first-degree murder of Darion McClendon, as well as the first-degree murder of Da’Mari McClendon.

Darion, 25, and his son Da’Mari, were killed outside of a home on Morrow Avenue on May 29. Family members said the pair was sitting on a porch after returning from a picnic when they were shot.

In addition to the murder charges, Bennett is also being charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, and injury to personal property.

“This investigation has been exhaustive and all credit should go to the men and women of this department who have worked tirelessly, spending hours on end gathering evidence and leaving no stone unturned,” Monroe Police Chief Bryan Gilliard said. “The work done by these folks is a true testament to this department and our commitment to the residents of Monroe.”

Bennett is currently being held at the Union County Jail without bond.

Related: One month later, family pleading for someone to come forward after baby, father shot and killed

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.