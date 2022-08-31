NC DHHS Flu
Man accused of murdering two people in Chester, S.C. arrested in Texas

Vangereil Dretreckes Miller is facing murder charges after he allegedly shot multiple people in March.
Authorities have arrested Vangereil Miller in Texas after he allegedly killed two people in...
Authorities have arrested Vangereil Miller in Texas after he allegedly killed two people in Chester earlier this year.(Chester County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
FORT WORTH, Texas (WBTV) - A man accused of killing two people in a mass shooting in Chester, S.C. earlier this year has been taken into custody in Texas, officials have confirmed.

Vangereil Dretreckes Miller was safely apprehended by federal, state and local law enforcement in Fort Worth on Wednesday afternoon.

Miller allegedly shot and killed Kevin Feaster and Shonta Neely in a rural area off of Harvey Neely Road in the early morning hours of March 6. Three others were injured during the shooting.

Authorities: Previous dispute believed to be motive behind deadly Chester County shooting

He will be processed in Texas before being extradited back to South Carolina.

Miller is facing two murder charges for the killings of Feaster and Neely, and is also being charged with possession of a weapon by a violent felon and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

According to previous reporting, Miller has also faced at least two attempted murder charges in past incidents, coming in February and May of 2020.

Law enforcement from the Chester Police Department, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, United States Secret Service, the FBI, US Marshals, Fort Worth Police Department, and other state and local law enforcement partners in San Antonio, Texas assisted at various points during the investigation and apprehension.

In March, authorities said they believed the incident arose from a prior dispute.

Related: Woman is second to die from S.C. mass shooting, ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect still on the run

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

