Isolated rain for Friday, with increasing rain chances for Labor Day Weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High temperatures will stay around 90 degrees for Thursday and Friday, with isolated rain and storms possible for Friday. Labor Day Weekend will be in the mid to upper 80s, with scattered rain showers and storms possible. Scattered rain lingers for early next week.

Isolated rain and storms for Friday, with highs around 90 degrees.

Scattered rain and storms develop for Labor Day Weekend.

Highs in the mid to upper 80s for this weekend.

Mostly clear skies will continue for tonight, with overnight low temperatures ranging from the mid-60s for the piedmont, to mid-50s for the mountains.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and warm, with high temperatures around 90 degrees for the piedmont, and in the upper 70s for the mountains.

Labor Day Weekend (WBTV)

Isolated rain and storms are possible for Friday, with high temperatures around 90 degrees for the piedmont, and in the upper 70s for the mountains.

The latest weather data has brought an increase in rain chances for Labor Day Weekend. The WBTV Weather Team has not issued a First Alert for Labor Day Weekend at this time, yet keep up with the latest WBTV forecast as a First Alert may be issued.

Saturday looks to feature isolated rain and storms, with high temperatures in the upper 80s for the piedmont, and upper 70s for the mountains. Scattered rain showers and storms are expected to increase in coverage Sunday through Tuesday, with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s for the piedmont, and mid-70s for the mountains.

7 Day Precipitation Changes (WBTV)

Isolated rain and storms linger into midweek next week, with high temperatures in the mid-80s.

Tropical Update: We are closely monitoring several weather disturbances in the Atlantic Ocean that may take on more tropical characteristics in the coming days. At this point, weather data suggests that these potential tropical systems stay out to sea into next week.

Stay tuned to more forecast updates on rain chances for Labor Day Weekend!

Meteorologist Jason Myers

