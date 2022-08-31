NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Isolated rain for Friday, with increasing rain chances for Labor Day Weekend

After a stormy day yesterday, today will be much quieter featuring plenty of sunshine and drier air across the region. High temperatures will near 90° with over
By Jason Myers
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High temperatures will stay around 90 degrees for Thursday and Friday, with isolated rain and storms possible for Friday. Labor Day Weekend will be in the mid to upper 80s, with scattered rain showers and storms possible. Scattered rain lingers for early next week.

  • Isolated rain and storms for Friday, with highs around 90 degrees.
  • Scattered rain and storms develop for Labor Day Weekend.
  • Highs in the mid to upper 80s for this weekend.

Mostly clear skies will continue for tonight, with overnight low temperatures ranging from the mid-60s for the piedmont, to mid-50s for the mountains.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and warm, with high temperatures around 90 degrees for the piedmont, and in the upper 70s for the mountains.

Labor Day Weekend
Labor Day Weekend(WBTV)

Isolated rain and storms are possible for Friday, with high temperatures around 90 degrees for the piedmont, and in the upper 70s for the mountains.

The latest weather data has brought an increase in rain chances for Labor Day Weekend. The WBTV Weather Team has not issued a First Alert for Labor Day Weekend at this time, yet keep up with the latest WBTV forecast as a First Alert may be issued.

Saturday looks to feature isolated rain and storms, with high temperatures in the upper 80s for the piedmont, and upper 70s for the mountains. Scattered rain showers and storms are expected to increase in coverage Sunday through Tuesday, with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s for the piedmont, and mid-70s for the mountains.

7 Day Precipitation Changes
7 Day Precipitation Changes(WBTV)

Isolated rain and storms linger into midweek next week, with high temperatures in the mid-80s.

Tropical Update: We are closely monitoring several weather disturbances in the Atlantic Ocean that may take on more tropical characteristics in the coming days. At this point, weather data suggests that these potential tropical systems stay out to sea into next week.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Stay tuned to more forecast updates on rain chances for Labor Day Weekend!

Meteorologist Jason Myers

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stillwell says she recorded the livestream on Tuesday, August 23rd.
Parents file reports with police, state agency after watching livestream inside Charlotte day care center
Police announced that Concord Mills had closed Wednesday afternoon following an...
Concord Mills mall closed after one of 3 suspects shot by officers
The state sent this letter to Tutor Time in May.
Charlotte day care teacher fired after caught on camera reprimanding children, parents filing complaints
A deadly multi-vehicle crash on the Interstate 485 outer loop in south Charlotte snarled...
Lanes reopen after deadly crash on I-485 inner loop in south Charlotte
Earnhardt Jr., will race in the CARS Tour event on Wednesday night at 7:30.
Dale Earnhardt, Jr., to race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on Wednesday night

Latest News

After a stormy day yesterday, today will be much quieter featuring plenty of sunshine and drier...
Sunny skies Wednesday afternoon after stormy weather
WBTV Wednesday Noon Forcast
The break in the humidity around Charlotte and the WBTV area over the next few days will not...
Nice drop in humidity for the midweek
Nice drop in humidity for the midweek